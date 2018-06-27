Unforgettable night for Chesterfield teen as she arrives at prom in Ferrari

Heads turned when a supercar graced the streets to take a Chesterfield police cadet to her prom.

Nicole Lander, 16, who has just finished her GCSEs at Tupton Hall School, arrived at Ringwood Hall for the celebration in a yellow Ferrari.

Nicole Lander with the Ferrari. Picture provided by Kim Holden.

Generous staff at Proctor Car Sales in Wessington provided the eye-catching vehicle and drove Nicole to the venue on the night.

Seven of her fellow police cadets were there when she arrived and performed a guard of honour for her.

Kim Holden, Chesterfield police cadet leader, said: "Nicole has worked so hard this year and deserved a treat.

"She was amazed by the car - she felt very lucky.

"She had a wonderful night and would like to thank everyone who made it so special for her."

Share your prom pictures with us so we can showcase them! Email the pictures along with details to brian.eyre@derbyshiretimes.co.uk