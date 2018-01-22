UKIP deputy leader resigns over leadership controversy

UKIP’s deputy leader has resigned in protest over Henry Bolton’s refusal to step down as head of the party.

Margot Parker, an MEP for the East Midlands, said that Mr Bolton had left the party in “limbo” and that he should go “sooner rather than later”.

Ms Parker will remain a member of UKIP and an MEP.

Her resignation comes after the party’s national executive committee (NEC) unanimously backed a vote of no confidence.

Mr Bolton has faced repeated calls to quit over offensive texts sent by his former girlfriend about Meghan Markle.