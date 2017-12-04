Two taken to hospital after crash near Chesterfield

Two women were taken to hospital after a crash near Chesterfield.

Two cars collided head-on at about 6.25pm yesterday on the B5057 at Stonedge, Ashover, near the Red Lion pub.

The incident involved a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Corsa and both vehicles were badly damaged.

All three emergency services attended.

The road was closed at about 7.15pm and reopened by 11.15pm, once the vehicles had been recovered and the road had been cleared of debris and motor fluid.

One driver was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital and another to Sheffield Northern with non-life-threatening injuries.