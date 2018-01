Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in North Wingfield earlier this afternoon.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to Williamthorpe Road in North Wingfield following the collision just before 1pm.

Fire chiefs cut free two people who were trapped as a result of the crash and they were taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters also made cars and scene safe, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said.