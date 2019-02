Two members of staff at Bolsover Infant School were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a fire this afternoon.

The fire occurred at around 1pm and was extinguished by staff before the arrival of fire crews.

Bolsover Infant and Nursery School

The school was evacuated and all children were safe, however two members of staff, including the headteacher, were taken to hospital.

In a post on the school's website, headteacher Fiona Cowan said: "Today at 1pm our fire alarm system was alerted to a fire in the Year 1 corridor. Thankfully most children were in separate buildings or outside at play.

"All staff and children followed our fire procedures to the letter and everyone was safe and well within minutes. School staff put out the fire and the fire brigade was called immediately.

"The children were all accounted for quickly and efficiently and were removed to the junior school very swiftly.

"Within 8 minutes of the alarm starting the children were on their way safely to the juniors and the fire was out.

"This was when the first text came out to parents, as I was concerned that the community could see the smoke, hear the alarm and sirens and would be worried.

"The text was sent at 1.10pm. There were already posts on social media and people had begun ringing in and blocking the phone lines and we needed to act fast.

"Myself and another member of staff, who had put out the fire, were treated for smoke inhalation and have now been given the all clear.

"The school will be closed tomorrow and may well need to be closed Friday. We will let you know as soon as possible tomorrow.

"I would like to say thank you to all the staff and children for their behaviour and actions today, as well as a huge thank you to Bolsover Church of England Junior School for their assistance.

"A massive thank you to Mrs Yeoman's for her brave effort in helping me put out the fire and to everyone who stepped up to the plate today. You are all fab, what a team we have!

"Thank you for your patience and understanding at this difficult time."