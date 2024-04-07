Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a house on Staunton Close in Chesterfield at 2.50am today (Sunday, April 7).

Officers attended with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, and assisted with road closures and scene preservation.

A woman managed to escape from the property but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire occurred at a property on Staunton Close.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a safety precaution and residents are staying with family and friends.

Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 141 of April 7, using one of the following methods:

