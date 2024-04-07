Two people dead after fire breaks out at property in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a fire at a house on Staunton Close in Chesterfield at 2.50am today (Sunday, April 7).
Officers attended with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, and assisted with road closures and scene preservation.
A woman managed to escape from the property but a 65-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.
A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a safety precaution and residents are staying with family and friends.
Investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 141 of April 7, using one of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
