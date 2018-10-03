Two more men arrested after fight involving machetes and a hammer

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a fight involving machetes and hammers.

The men aged 33 and 37 - have been arrested by officers from Derbyshire police in relation to the incident in Dovedale circle Cotmanhay.

A 25-year-old man was initially held following the incident in June 26.

The three have since been released without charge, although they remain under police investigation.

Witnesses said a group of masked men blocked the street with three cars before launching an attack on a number of people.

The fight involved two groups of men who police said were known to each other.

One man suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. Two other men suffered minor injuries.

The road was cordoned off for a number of hours while detectives carried out their investigation.

Police are appealing for anybody who witnessed the fight or has any information to come forward to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 18*296850.