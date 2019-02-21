Two more burglaries in north Derbyshire as crime spree continues

Police are investigating after two more burglaries in north Derbyshire last night.

Two properties in Dronfield in Hilltop and Bowshaw were targeted yesterday evening.

Stock image.

South Yorkshire Police stopped a red Ford Ka around an hour later and the driver was arrested in connection with the burglary at Hilltop. He remains in custody.

Officers are keen to trace another possible witness who was walking her dogs on Highfield Road at about 7.15pm.

The burglaries come after similar incidents in nearby Eckington and Marsh Lane in recent weeks.

If any other suspicious activity was witnessed last night in Dronfield particularly involving a red Ford Ka call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference 19000089897.