Two men arrested after Clowne robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery in Clowne.

On Saturday, February 17 at around 3.15pm a woman was walking along Station Road when she was approached by two men.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The men barged into the woman and then pulled her handbag from her shoulder. They then ran off with the handbag.

“A 46-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Andrew Cocking on 101 quoting reference number 18000077656.

