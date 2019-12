Two people have been hurt in a ‘head-on collision'.

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident happened shortly after 6pm this evening on Ford Road in Marsh Lane.

Ford Road, Marsh Lane (photo: Google).

The police and ambulance services all attended the scene and two people are reported to have been hurt in the collision.

Derbyshire police have not released any information about the severity of their injuries or any road closures that have been put in place.

More to follow.