Two Chesterfield bus services cancelled after passengers taken ill

Two bus services in north Derbyshire were cancelled this afternoon (Wednesday) after passengers were taken ill.

Stagecoach Yorkshire - which operates buses across the area - tweeted that its service 90 from Barrow Hill to Chesterfield at 3.26pm ‘will not be operating due to the bus been soiled’.

When contacted by the Derbyshire Times, Stagecoach confirmed that a person had ‘unfortunately taken ill on the bus’.

Earlier in the afternoon, the operator took to Twitter to reveal that service 39 to Holme Hall at 3.11pm had also been cancelled due to ‘passenger illness’.

The condition of the two passengers is not known.