Two brothers hope to launch new gin business in Clay Cross

Two brothers are hoping to launch their new ‘dream’ gin business in Clay Cross.

Paul Nash and his brother Simon have always worked in motor trade and own Jaylyne Car Sales on Bridge Street in the town.

But now they have set themselves a new challenge and are determined to make it a success by submitting a planning application.

Paul, 56, told the Derbyshire Times: “We are very excited about it.

“It was Simon’s idea to start with. He just said it one morning over a cup of tea.

“We knew nothing about it at that stage but then we started looking at it and we started to learn.”

Their business will be called 1837 Derbyshire Craft Gin and will give a nod to local traditions.

“As our workshop is positioned directly above the Clay Cross tunnel – digging began in 1837 – we thought it was an appropriate name,” Paul added. Our bottle will also carry an image of the north portal of the tunnel which is a beautiful piece of architecture.”

Paul and Simon set about making their dream become reality about a year ago and have since developed a recipe.

They plan to have three different types of the drink - dry London gin, navy strength and a flavoured one.

The brothers, along with Simon’s son Joel, hope to transform a disused office at their car sales base – but the gin business will be completely separate. They hope to be up and running by the summer if planning chiefs give it the go-ahead.

Paul added: “It is a chance for us to build something which is in a growing market.”