Two arrested as van used in thefts is seized on A38

A white van involved in multiple rural thefts was stopped on the A38 and its occupants were arrested.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ stopped the van today, Thursday, May 2.

Property found in the back of the van has been recovered and the van has been seized.

A spokesman from the unit said: "The van was involved in multiple rural thefts and stealing parts from cars in High Peak and Dales area.

"Both occupants arrested. Some property recovered. And as the cherry on the top, this horrendous tyre [tyre pictured]."