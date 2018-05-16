Two arrested after stinger used in chase

Police used a stinger device to stop a car after a chase.

Officers saw a car being driven erratically early on Thursday, May 10, and followed it through Warsop and into Shirebrook before a man fled the car and ran off.

Police chased him on foot through the town centre before he got into a BMW vehicle, which drove off.

However, a stinger was used as the car was travelling toward Mansfield Woodhouse. A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested.

Rene Joseph, 31, of Fairburn House, Hackney, London, has been charged with driving without a valid licence, having no insurance, failing to provide a specimen when requested and failing to stop. He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ court on 8 June 2018.

The 30-year-old man that was also arrested has been released with no further action.