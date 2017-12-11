Two arrested after A38 police chase

Police used a stinger to slash the tyres of a car after a chase across the county.

Officers said the car failed to stop in Chesterfield last night, Sunday, December 10 so police followed it through Alfreton and then onto the A38 where a stinger had been set up at Little Eaton.

It was chased by officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and the armed response unit. Two people were arrested for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “After the stinger was used the car went off the road and slid into a hedge with no tyres left.”