Two airlifted to hospital after crash outside a Newbold school

A driver and passenger of a motorbike have suffered serious injuries after a crash outside a school in Newbold.

The collision at 7pm, yesterday, Wednesday, May 2, was on Highfield Lane between a red Yamaha motorbike and a silver Toyota Yaris.

It happened outside the Outwood Academy Newbold School.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "The driver and passenger were both taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries."

If you have any dash cam footage or information call 101 with the reference number 18000 199301.