Two accused of causing suffering to animals

Two women have been accused of causing suffering to 19 dogs and three cats.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, July 2, how Sarah Burnham, 27, and Louise Wood, 61, had allegedly mistreated the animals while they were being kept at a shared address on Hunloke Road, at Holmewood, Chesterfield.

Andy Cash, prosecuting for the RSPCA, claimed the animals were kept in appalling conditions in dark rooms with excrement. Burnham, now of no fixed address, and Wood, of Hunloke Road, are accused of subjecting the animals to a detrimental environment, failing to ensure their needs were met and failing to protect them from pain between October, 2017, and January, 2018.

Magistrates adjourned the case until August 6 to allow a capacity assessment for Burnham and to hear evidence regarding Wood’s health.