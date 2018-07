Television producers are looking for the best dancers in the country to compete for £50,000.

A new show, entitled The Greatest Dancer, is looking for amazing dance acts for their new television competition.

They are looking for all types of dance styles to showcase.

Whether you are a professionally trained dancer, like a boogie on a Saturday night or know someone who could rise to the challenge, then get in touch. You can apply online at: www.dancer@thamestv.