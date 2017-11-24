Trio of drunken troublemakers banned from Derbyshire town

A trio of well-known troublemakers have been banned from Ripley town centre as police and council leaders continue their crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Amber Valley Borough Council and Derbyshire Constabulary are describing the move as a ‘major blow’ in their battle to sort out the town’s problems with drugs and drunken behaviour.

They say the trio are ‘problem individuals’ responsible for a catalogue of anti-social behaviour, including swearing, exposing their genitals in public places and urinating and defecating in public. All three have now been handed civil injunctions banning them from the town by a judge.

It follows a ‘recent escalation of drunken behaviour’ in the town amid concerns raised by local residents and business owners.

The injunctions have been granted by the court to prevent these individuals from:

Entering or attempting to enter any part of Ripley Town Centre;

Being in possession of an open container of alcohol in any public place within Amber Valley;

Rough sleeping anywhere in Amber Valley.

In a hearing to grant the injunction, Derby County Court was told the individuals had also been drinking in an area where alcohol is banned, fighting, passing out face down in the street and threatening members of the public.

Councillor Jane Orton, cabinet member for community safety, said: “We have worked hard to tackle the issues of anti-social behaviour and will continue to monitor public concern.”