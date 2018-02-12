Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Chesterfield mum after her sudden death

The husband of a much-loved Chesterfield mother who died after possibly contracting sepsis has described her as 'the best person to be with'.

Chantelle Woodhead sadly passed away in Chesterfield Royal Hospital at the end of last month.

The 45-year-old, of Newbold, was the landlady and manageress of several pubs in the Chesterfield area, including the Terminus, the Brampton Mile and Isis Noir.

Chantelle gave up work 13 years ago to care for her grandfather and then raise her daughters.

Her widower, Chesterfield solicitor Rob Woodhead, today paid tribute to his wife.

"She was the best person to be with," he told the Derbyshire Times.

"Everyone loved Chantelle.

"She was very outgoing and doted on her children, Poppy, who's ten, and Lily, who's two.

"It's hard to think they'll have to grow up without their wonderful mother around."

Rob told how Chantelle suffered with flu-like symptoms in the days before her death.

She was eventually taken into hospital but tragically passed away an hour after being admitted.

"Initial thoughts are she died after contracting sepsis," Rob said.

He added that an inquest would need to be held to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

Chantelle was a keen runner and loved walking her dogs.

Her funeral took place last week.

Rob added: "I'd like to thank everyone who has supported us at this very sad time.

"Chantelle will never be forgotten."

For more information about sepsis - a rare but serious complication of an infection - visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/sepsis

