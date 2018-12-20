Tributes paid to two women killed in Woodhead Pass crash

Tributes have been paid to two women who died after a crash on the A628 Woodhead Pass.

The collision, at around 1.30pm on Saturday December 15, involved a Fiat 500 and a blue Mini Cooper.

Philippa Bertram

Two Nottingham Trent University students who were travelling in the Fiat 500 sadly died.

They have been named as Philippa Bertram, 20, from Darlington, and 22-year-old Rebecca Ward from Worcester.

Philippa's family said: "Our precious daughter Philippa has been suddenly taken from us. She was our world and our joy and we were so proud of her, but our lives have been shattered by what has happened.”

And Rebecca's family said: “Becky was a beautiful girl both inside and out who enjoyed life to the full. She was in her final year at Nottingham Trent University. Becky will be greatly missed by her family, boyfriend and many friends.”

Two people in the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A number of witnesses stopped at the scene of the collision however, police are appealing for any further witnesses, particularly those who may have seen the cars prior to the collision or have dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 431 of 15 December 2018."