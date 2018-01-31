Tributes paid to 'lovely lad' Luke Morris after body is found

A body has been found in the search for missing 21-year-old Luke Morris.

A member of the public found the body of a man on land off Alfreton Road, South Normanton, yesterday afternoon.

Formal identification has yet to take place but police believe the body to be that of Luke, who went missing from his home in South Normanton on Sunday night.

Tributes are flooding in for the young man on social media.

Commenting on Facebook, Lawrence Roworth said: "So sad and so young. RIP Luke."

Sarah Ross said: "Known Luke most of my life. Always had a smile on his face and the life of the party. I'm absolutely heartbroken."

Tyler Fitchett said: "Never failed to make anyone laugh, we've had some good times."

Alex Ansell said: "Was such a lovely lad."

Mandy Goodall said: "So sorry to hear this heartbreaking news."

Our thoughts are with Luke's loved ones at this sad time.