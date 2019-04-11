Tributes paid to 'kind and caring' Chesterfield man who has died aged 24

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a much-loved young man from Chesterfield who has sadly died.

Giorgio Max Contardi, who was a lifelong resident of Upper Newbold, passed away in Leeds General Infirmary. He was 24.

Mr Contardi's family said: "His kind, caring, smart, happy, humorous and charismatic nature will be truly missed by his family, girlfriend, friends, colleagues, patients and acquaintances."

The popular young man attended Nagle Nursery and St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Matlock, and St Mary's Catholic High School, Chesterfield.

In 2016, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in podiatry from Huddersfield University, where he was studying for a masters degree in podiatric surgery with aspirations to pursue a career as a podiatric surgeon. Since graduating he was employed as a specialist podiatrist with Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

Mr Contardi enjoyed spending time with his family, girlfriend, friends and dog Evie.

He thoroughly enjoyed holidays in America, Mexico and Europe and participating in adventure activities, snowboarding and swimming with sharks with his girlfriend.

He was a keen footballer and supporter of Manchester United.

Mr Contardi leaves his doting family, parents Peter and Toni, sisters Sophie and Antonia, brother Piers, girlfriend Konstantina, grandma Jean and extended family in England and Italy.

Hi funeral will take place at Chesterfield crematorium at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Casual attire - including football shirts to celebrate Mr Contardi's love of football - is optional.