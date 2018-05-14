Tributes paid to 'intelligent and outgoing' Derbyshire woman who took her own life

Louise Percival loved Derbyshire and had a sense of adventure.

Her family described the former property lawyer as 'intelligent and outgoing'.

During her life, she experienced a combination of mental health issues and physical conditions, including chronic fatigue syndrome.

Louise's problems started to get worse in the weeks leading up to June 7 last year.

On that day, she sadly took her own life aged 41 by overdosing on a large quantity of prescription medication.

Family's concerns

A Chesterfield coroners' court inquest heard much-loved Louise received support and treatment from various different services during her life.

Dr Pauline Love, of Bakewell Medical Practice, said she had been a patient at the surgery since 2007 but had not been seen in the 18 months before her death.

"In hindsight we could have followed-up," Dr Love told the court.

Her sister-in-law Joanne Percival said Louise - who had tried to take her own life in the past - had an 'insane' amount of prescription medication.

Her brother Mark Percival described Louise as a 'walking pharmacy'.

Dr Love said: "I don't know how we could have known if she was stockpiling medication.

"We've since employed a pharmacist to do medication reviews on a regular basis."

Louise also saw consultant psychiatrist Dr Mark Broadhurst, who is employed by Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

He said she was assessed as being at an 'elevated risk' after her previous suicide attempt but he did not think it would be 'helpful' for her to be admitted into a mental health unit.

Dr Broadhurst added: "She was putting in place plans which were very positive.

"They were plans to make changes to better her life.

"She had a list of things she wanted to do.

"We do have to manage people in the community where we can.

"We offered her support from the team but she didn't want it."

Coroner's conclusion

The inquest heard Susan and John Percival called police to their daughter's house on Brookfield Lane, Bakewell, at around 5pm on June 7 last year.

Officers found her body and discovered suicide notes inside the property.

Coroner Peter Nieto concluded that Louise died by suicide.

In a statement issued after the inquest, her family said: "Louise was an intelligent and outgoing local girl who loved Derbyshire and adventures.

"She is sorely missed by her family."

_______________________

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

_______________________