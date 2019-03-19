Tributes paid to 'gentle' Chesterfield vicar who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to a former vicar of Chesterfield who has passed away.

Father Brian Cooper, who served at the Church of St Mary and All Saints - also known as the Crooked Spire - between 1982 and 1991, died at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital on Friday night.

Reverend Patrick Coleman, the current vicar at the Crooked Spire, said: "Brian Cooper's time as vicar of Chesterfield from 1982 to 1991 is remembered for his quiet modesty, sharp intellect, and pastoral commitment.

"He worked tirelessly to be a priest of and with his people.

"Presiding over the 750th anniversary of the church in 1984, he saw the centrality of the Crooked Spire celebrated with the anniversary parade, a new anniversary window in the church - and even an anniversary corporation bus!

"In a time of rapid change, Brian’s outstanding gifts as a parish priest laid the foundation and set the tone for the continued life of Chesterfield Parish Church in the town's community."

A number of people also paid tribute to Fr Cooper on the Crooked Spire's Facebook page.

Jenny Windle said: "We were lucky to have such a special man serve the church in Chesterfield. He used to get up early and go down to the market to meet market traders as they set up their stalls. Just one of the ways he connected with local people."

Nigel Turner said: "Such sad news. Fr Brian was a tremendous preacher and incredibly humble. A truly gentle man and a thoroughly decent human being."

