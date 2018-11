Firefighters have put out a fire in Dronfield involving 20 square metres of conifers.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire, yesterday, Monday, November 5, Bonfire Night.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Crews from Dronfield extinguished approximately 20 sq. metres of conifers well alight at the rear of a property."

The property was on Gosforth Drive, Dronfield.