Travellers parked up on cricket pitch in Chesterfield have left

A group of travellers who have set up an illegal camp on a Chesterfield cricket pitch have left the site.

A group of travellers arrived on the Queen’s Park site yesterday afternoon (Friday August 10) and parked seven caravans on the pitch, outfield and around the boundary rope.

A council spokesman said the travellers had now left following discussions with the police.

“The travellers have now left the site following discussions with the police who used their powers to issue a section 61/62 notice requiring them to leave the land.”

“Our parks staff are cleaning the site so it can return to normal as quickly as possible.”

Earlier this morning Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The police were called immediately and attended the scene. Soon afterwards the council took the first steps in the legal process to evict them.”

Photo by Chay@TheCoolChay