Travellers ordered to leave Chesterfield RIGHT NOW

Chesterfield Borough Council has been granted a court order to enable the removal of Travellers illegally camped in the town.

Several caravans have been situated at the car park at Queen's Park for almost a week. They arrived less than 24 hours after a separate group of Travellers left the same site.

On Tuesday morning, Chesterfield magistrates' court granted an order to allow the council to remove the Travellers.

A council spokesperson said: "Our staff are on site at the moment. The Travellers are required to leave right now."

The spokesperson added: "We are already looking at options to see whether it is feasible to put height restriction barriers on these car parks to prevent illegal caravans from coming in.

"When considering this we have to remember that, by their nature, these are sites open to the public, so there is always a balance to be had in terms of preventing illegal use while not preventing legitimate use by residents who have vans or other high sided vehicles."



