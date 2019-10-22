Travellers leave Chesterfield supermarket car park

Travellers who set up camp in the car park of Sainsbury's supermarket in Chesterfield have now left.

Eyewitnesses said several caravans moved on to the site at Rother Way on Monday - and added that shoppers and staff were left feeling 'intimidated'.

Travellers in the Chesterfield Sainsbury's car park.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "The Travellers have now moved on from the site."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a report about this shortly after 4pm on Monday.

"At the time, there were approximately six caravans which had arrived and parked up.

"Officers were aware and monitored the situation.

"The landowners were advised that this was a civil matter and they needed to arrange for removal of the caravans."

Commenting on our Facebook page, Kathryn Brown said she visited Sainsbury’s on Tuesday with her disabled son, who was 'laughed and shouted at by someone from the caravans'.

She added: "It's the first time I've felt vulnerable with him in years.

"I'm usually a hippy chick with a 'live and let live' attitude towards everyone including Travellers - but I'm not going back to Sainsbury's until they move on."

June Webb said: "When they do things like this the law should make them leave the town."

Shona Lambert added: "I know many people from the Traveller community and they are more respectful and hardworking than half the people in Chesterfield!"

