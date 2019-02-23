Travellers descend on Markham Vale site

Submitted picture of the caravans at Markham Vale.
Submitted picture of the caravans at Markham Vale.

Travellers have descended on a site at Markham Vale.

Several caravans can be seen outside the former Andrew Page building off junction 29a.

One witness claimed the travellers had broken into the site overnight.

More information when we get it.