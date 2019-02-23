Travellers descend on Markham Vale site Submitted picture of the caravans at Markham Vale. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Travellers have descended on a site at Markham Vale. Several caravans can be seen outside the former Andrew Page building off junction 29a. Travellers have descended on a site at Markham Vale. One witness claimed the travellers had broken into the site overnight. More information when we get it. When was the last time you checked your shed? A teenager trashed his flat at a Derbyshire care home after he learned he was having to move