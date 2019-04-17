Travellers are back in Chesterfield

Travellers have descended on a site in Chesterfield.

Around ten caravans moved on to land off Dunston Road on Wednesday afternoon.

No further information is available at this stage.

READ THIS: Derbyshire mum on standby for life-changing multiple organ transplant



Cost of illegal Traveller camps revealed

More than £10,000 of taxpayers' cash was spent on dealing with illegal Gypsy and Traveller camps last year.

Figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) show Chesterfield Borough Council shelled out £10,838.34 after Gypsies and Travellers illicitly set up camp in seven separate locations during 2018.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "In the last year, the council spent more than £10,000 in removing Gypsies and Travellers from illegal sites.

"This is money paid in council tax by our residents and, given that the council has lost more than half the funding it receives from the Government since 2010, this could be better spent elsewhere on the services we provide.

"We work closely with the police and other agencies and will continue to react quickly when faced with illegal encampments to make sure they are moved on as quickly as possible and so our facilities can remain open to the public."