A Traveller site could be created in Chesterfield.

Applicant J Cash has submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council for a Traveller site with three pitches on land to the rear of Mayfields at Hady Lane, Hady.

Planning documents state: "The three pitches will all be occupied by persons falling within the definition of Gypsies and Travellers.

"Each of the pitches will accommodate a mobile home and a touring caravan with parking for one private car and one light goods vehicle. No business operations will be undertaken on the site.

"The site is well screened and will have no impact on the amenity of any residential property. Given the well defined and screened location, there will be minimal impact on the character of the countryside."