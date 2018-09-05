Travel is secret to long life, says Tupton man celebrating 100th birthday

A Tupton man who will turn 100 this weekend has put the secret to a long and happy life down to his love of travel.

George Jewell will celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday, September 9 and is marking the event with a cruise – just one of more than 100 he has taken all over the world.

Born in Muswell Hill, London in 1918, George, the son of professional golfer FC Jewell, later moved to Bristol where he married Madge Grace Clark in 1940.

The couple had both served in the RAF and moved to Derbyshire in the 1960s, where George worked at Ashton Containers as a senior wages clerk.

George and Madge enjoyed cruising across the globe and celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on the MV Orianna, before Madge sadly passed away in 2010.

But George still has two children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren to celebrate with.

Granddaughter Tamara said of her ‘remarkable’ granddad: “He has easily racked up over 100 cruises over the years including four world cruises- his particular favourite being the Orianna which feels like home from home to him.

“He is rarely without a sun tan and has friends all over the country, indeed all over the world.”

If you know someone celebrating their 100th birthday and want to recognise them in the paper and online, get in touch at comment@derbyshiretimes.co.uk or send us a message on our Facebook page.