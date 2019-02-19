Work to increase speeds on Midland Main Line trains to Chesterfield complete

Engineers have completed a £13million project to relocate and renew a major Amber Valley railway junction.

Network Rail teams worked round the clock to carry out the work at Ambergate Junction, the point where the Matlock branch leaves the Midland Main Line, as well as carry out upgrades to the signalling.

The work was part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade and will mean trains can travel along the historic route at higher speeds.

The project meant coach replacement services for passengers travelling between Matlock, Ambergate, Belper, Duffield and Derbylast week.

But it was completed on time with train services resuming on Monday morning.

Rob McIntosh, route Managing director for Network Rail, said: “We are delighted that this vital work, which will allow trains to travel at an increased speed, is now complete.

“We worked extremely closely with East Midlands Trains CrossCountry to keep passengers moving and we’d like to thank passengers for their patience whilst this work took place.

“This work is the latest stage of the Midland Main Line Upgrade, which is the biggest investment into the railway in this area since it was built in the Victorian era.

“This major project will improve journeys for all passengers using the line and will ensure we can continue to provide a service which meets the needs of the communities and economies that our railway serves.”

Jake Kelly, managing director for East Midlands Trains, said: “The Ambergate Junction represents another major milestone towards improving the railway in the East Midlands. We worked alongside Network Rail to minimise the disruption as much as possible, but we know that it impacted on our customer’s journeys, and we would like to thank our customers for their continued support whilst this work has been taking place.”

CrossCountry’s production director, Andre Cnossen, said: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience while this latest investment to improve the railway in Derbyshire was completed. This work by Network Rail will benefit rail users for years to come and we are already preparing to introduce faster and more reliable journeys.”