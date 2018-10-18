Woman injured in major collision in Derbyshire

Emergency services have been dealing with a serious multi-vehicle crash on a busy Derbyshire road throughout this morning (October 18).

Police, firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of the three-car accident on the A615 Nottingham Road near Tansley, which happened at around 8.30am.

Jade Alderson died aged 27.

The road was blocked for more than two hours and caused traffic delays in the area until it was reopened at around 11am.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said firefighters were assisting two people who became trapped in their vehicles following the collision.

One person has been taken to hospital following the accident, which involved a Scoda, a Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Insignia.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 8.37am on 18 October to Nottingham Road in Tansley. The caller reported that there had been a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We sent two crewed ambulances to the scene and one patient was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “Crews from Matlock attended an RTC involving 3 vehicles, with 1 person trapped on Nottingham Road, Tansley.

“Crews extricated 1 female casualty and made scene safe.

“The casualty left in care of East Midlands Ambulance.”