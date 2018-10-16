Witnesses sought after road rage incident in Creswell

Derbyshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist assaulted a woman following an argument in Creswell.

It is alleged that the pair had an altercation and the motorcyclist “grabbed her by the hair” and dragged her across the road.

The incident took place at around 3.40pm on October 10 and Derbyshire Police is appealing for information.

A spokesman said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault on Morven Street, Creswell.

“The incident is reported to have happened on Wednesday, October 10 at around 3.40pm.

“A 47-year-old woman reported that a motorcyclist damaged her car after an argument.

“When she took out her phone to take a picture of him, it is alleged he grabbed her by her hair and dragged her across the road.

“Did you witness the incident, or do you have dash cam footage?

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

“Please quote the reference number 18000488330 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Nicholas Burgin, in any correspondence.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”