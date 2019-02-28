Why 15-year-olds in Derbyshire are being trained up for the roads

Would-be teenage motorists in Derbyshire are being encouraged to sign up to pre-driver training days before they take to the county’s roads.

Young people, aged 15 to 17, are being offered the opportunity to participate in a day-long classroom and practical ‘First Gear’ training session to prepare them for when they get behind the wheel.

The classroom session, run by a council road safety officer, gives guidance on the importance of choosing the right driving instructor, the cost of learning to drive, maintaining a vehicle and The Highway Code. These morning sessions are followed up with a two-hour, off-road practical lesson.

The next sessions, which will run between 9am and 3.30pm, are on:

Wednesday, April 17 – Staveley Fire Station, Crompton Road, Staveley;

Sunday, May 19 – Joint Training Centre, Derbyshire Constabulary Headquarters, Butterley Hall, Ripley;

Saturday, June 29 – Derbyshire County Council, County Hall, Matlock;

Monday, August 19 – Staveley Fire Station.