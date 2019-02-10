UPDATE: See pictures of five vehicle collision at M1 slip road

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit has posted images of the cars affected by a five vehicle collision at the A38/M1 slip road.

Highways England had previously announced there would be delays on the M1 northbound after a collision on the slip road at junction 28.

It is expected that there will be delays back a number of junctions while the vehicles are cleared.

READ MORE: Multiple vehicle collision at northbound exit to junction 28 of M1

A spokesman for the unit said: “M1 J28 Northbound exit slip. 5 vehicle collision at the traffic lights. No injuries.

“Slight delays in the area whilst recovery, clean up and repairs completed.”

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return by about 1pm.