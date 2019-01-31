Trains from Chesterfield to Sheffield running again, although delays expected

Trains are once again running between Chesterfield and Sheffield after an initial points failure has been fixed.

A failure at Dore meant that trains running in and out of Sheffield Train Station were being delayed and diverted, cancelling a number of scheduled routes between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Train Station.

The failure was fixed at about 8.45am this morning, January 31, and trains are back running from the station, however some delays are expected due to congestion in Sheffield.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: “The points failure at Dore has now been fixed and services are beginning to run on their scheduled routes again.

“Some delays will still occur due to congestion in and around Sheffield station.

“The point failure may be related to the frosty conditions today. Network Rail will have a full report of the circumstances.”

The spokesman added that compensation may be available to passengers who were delayed for more than half an hour.

He added: “We are working to recover our usual timetabled service however some trains are still being delayed as a result of the earlier points failure.

“Remember that you can claim delay repay if delayed 30 minutes.”