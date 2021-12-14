Traffic returning to normal after Chesterfield A61 crash
Traffic is returning to normal on the A61 in Chesterfield after an earlier crash caused gridlock on roads in the town.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 6:43 pm
Derbyshire police confirmed they were called to a collision involving two vehicles at around 2.40pm today on the A61 southbound between Chesterfield Station and Horns Bridge Roundabout.
Traffic was much heavier than normal, with queues reported to stretch back to Tesco at Whittington Moor.
Traffic monitoring websites have reported that congestion is now easing and traffic returning to normal at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 14.