Motorists in Chesterfield are being urged to take extra care on Horns Bridge roundabout where traffic lights have stopped working.

The traffic lights cut out this afternoon (Saturday, March 9) at around 3pm.

Police said: “Traffic lights are reported not working on Horns Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield.

“Be careful if you are heading this way.”

Highways have been informed and it is hoped the issue will be sorted soon.