Traffic chaos in Chesterfield could last for months as roadworks set to close busy road

Chesterfield drivers are facing traffic chaos as a seven-week roadworks project on one of the town’s busiest roads gets underway.

Motorists are poised for delays as work to ease congestion by improving the layout of St Augustines at its junction with the A61 begins on Monday (January 28).

A61 notice of roadworks sign.

Derbyshire County Council, carrying out the works, say the project ‘may cause some inconvenience’- and might not be completed until around April 5.

During the first phase of work, St Augustines Road will be one-way for traffic travelling uphill westbound from the junction with the A61 while a two lane extension and road widening work takes place.

The three sets of traffic signals at the junction of St Augustines Road and the A61 are also being upgraded with more up-to-date signals.

Signposted diversions will be in place for traffic travelling downhill wanting to join the A61.

For light traffic the alternative route is along Boythorpe Road, Park Road, Baden Powell Road and back on to the A61.

Other traffic will be diverted along Boythorpe Road, the A619 West Bars, Markham Road, the A617 Lordsmill Street and then rejoin the A61.

Once this phase is completed, St Augustines Road between the junctions of St Augustines Crescent and the A61 will be closed completely while the traffic lights are replaced and a new pedestrian crossing is installed.

The diversionary routes are the same as before but this time for traffic travelling in both directions.

Motorist Richard Haggins said he is ‘despairing’ over the raft of roadworks that have blighted his commute in the past year.

He said: “As someone who commutes to Derby on a daily basis, I now need to contend with roadworks planned at St Augustiness,

“They’ve just finished some at the start of A61, Shirland has had its fair share, and the A38 is closed for ten hours daily for 18 weeks.”

Councillor Simon Spencer, cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure at Derbyshire County Council, said: “I appreciate that these works may cause some inconvenience but they are necessary improvements to upgrade out of date traffic signals.

“Extending the two lane section will also help to ease the problem of traffic backing up as it waits to join the main road.

“While the road closure is in place work to repair pavements, damaged by flooding, will also take place.”

For a map of diversions that will be in place visit: https://derbyshire.roadworks.org/