Three Derbyshire rail stations to have CCTV installed in £123k project to help cut crime

The stations at Belper, Matlock Bath and Willington will have new CCTV systems installed by spring.

EMR has worked closely with station adoption teams and local community groups to identify areas at each station that require camera coverage - helping to address any anti-social behaviour, vandalism and graffiti, as well as providing reassurance to customers.

Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, Chair of the Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership, said: “It is important to take rail users’ security very seriously, so I am pleased to see this project completed, which should help safeguard passengers and their possessions while they use the stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the new CCTV systems will help tackle crime on the EMR network. Photo © Stephen Henley (cc-by-sa/2.0)

"The message is clear- if you are intending to commit a crime at a railway station, the CCTV will provide very clear footage that will help to identify and prosecute you. Hopefully, this additional security will provide passengers with more confidence using the stations and complement the efforts of our station adoption groups, who take great pride in making their stations welcoming and attractive environments for both local residents and visitors to the area.”