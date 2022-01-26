Three Derbyshire rail stations to have CCTV installed in £123k project to help cut crime
East Midlands Railway have announced that they will be undertaking a £123k project to improve safety on their network, with three Derbyshire stations set to benefit from funding.
The stations at Belper, Matlock Bath and Willington will have new CCTV systems installed by spring.
EMR has worked closely with station adoption teams and local community groups to identify areas at each station that require camera coverage - helping to address any anti-social behaviour, vandalism and graffiti, as well as providing reassurance to customers.
Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, Chair of the Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership, said: “It is important to take rail users’ security very seriously, so I am pleased to see this project completed, which should help safeguard passengers and their possessions while they use the stations.
"The message is clear- if you are intending to commit a crime at a railway station, the CCTV will provide very clear footage that will help to identify and prosecute you. Hopefully, this additional security will provide passengers with more confidence using the stations and complement the efforts of our station adoption groups, who take great pride in making their stations welcoming and attractive environments for both local residents and visitors to the area.”
Lisa Angus, Transition and Projects Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “Many of these stations are gateways to communities and, quite rightly, people are very proud of their appearance. We hope these new CCTV cameras will help to cut down anti-social behaviour, graffiti and vandalism and help customers feel reassured when they use the station.”