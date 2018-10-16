This is how you can fulfil your childhood ambition and become a train driver in Derbyshire

Are you looking for a new job but fancy something other than a 9-5 office job?

Ever thought about becoming a train driver?

East Midlands Trains are currently recruiting for trainee depot drivers based in Derby.

The job comes with a starting salary of £28,325, free travel for you and your family, and the chance to progress to become a mainline driver.

Successful candidates will receive extensive training, and be required to work 37 hours a week, predominately afternoons and night shifts.

The company said: "At East Midlands Trains we are passionate about providing our people with the opportunity for continuing professional development.

"As part of this commitment we have played a leading role in the development of the new national Train Driver level 3 apprenticeship standard, which was published in June 2018 by Institute of Apprenticeships.

"Our Depot Train Driver programme has been designed to meet the requirements of the new level 3 standard and as a result you will be automatically enrolled on the apprenticeship when you join the company.

"This is an exciting opportunity because when you successfully complete the apprenticeship programme alongside your regulatory driving assessments, you will be one of the very first qualified drivers in the country to achieve this national qualification."

Trainee drivers will be responsible for moving trains around the depots, with tasks including depot driving, shunting, light maintenance and fault finding and reporting.

Applicants must be 21 or over, and there will be four stages of assessment as part of the recruitment process, including driver testing and a competency based interview.

Once training is completed, the salary rises to £37, 766.

For more information, see the East Midlands Trains website.