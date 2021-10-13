These are the dates when Chesterfield Stagecoach bus drivers are set to strike over pay

More than 50 bus drivers and cleaners based at the Stonegravels depot will take 13 days of strike action between October 18 and December 14.

An all-out strike is also planned over Christmas and New Year – from December 20 to January 8.

Trade union Unite is warning of ‘severe disruption’ to passengers after announcing the industrial action but talks are continuing in a bid to avert them.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said there was ‘no reason’ why agreement couldn’t be reached.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to working constructively with Unite to deliver pay proposals that are fair to our people, and which also ensure the long-term sustainability of the bus network for local communities at a time when passenger numbers are significantly below the level needed to cover the costs of running services.

“We already have further talks planned with Unite tomorrow and we remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached with local union representatives.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins says both sides are ‘hopeful’ that new talks can avert strike action.

This is when Chesterfield Stagecoach bus drivers are planning to strike.

Unite regional officer Scott Lennon said: “Our members have made it clear that they will no longer accept low pay.

"The planned strike action will undoubtedly cause widespread disruption to passengers across Chesterfield but the drivers believe they have no option but to take strike action to secure a decent wage.