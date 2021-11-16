Driver shortages at Trent Barton have forced the company into another range of cancellations.

Services have been hit by delays and cancellations for weeks, with Trent Barton one of many providers struggling to run buses on every route due to national driver shortages.

The full list of cancellations to Trent Barton services can be found below:

H1:

5.10pm from Derby

6.15pm from Alfreton

7.15pm from Derby

Nines:

6.50am from Alfreton 9.3

7.40am from Mansfield 9.3

Rainbow 1:

10.00am from Nottingham

11.15am from Ripley- TrentBarton Garage

5.45am from Nottingham

6.35pm from Ripley

7.20pm from Alfreton

8.05pm from Nottingham

9.05pm from Ripley

Threes:

5.55am from Mansfield 3C

6.56am from Sutton 3B

7.15am from Mansfield 3C

7.25am from Nottingham 3A

7.25am from Hucknall 3B

1A:

11.54am from Aldercar

12.30pm from Ripley

3.54pm from Aldercar

4.30pm from Ripley

141:

7.18am from Abbey Gates

8.25am from Sutton