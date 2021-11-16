The full list of Trent Barton buses cancelled today in Derbyshire
Due to ongoing staff shortages, Trent Barton has been forced to cancel over 20 of its bus services in and around Derbyshire today.
Services have been hit by delays and cancellations for weeks, with Trent Barton one of many providers struggling to run buses on every route due to national driver shortages.
The full list of cancellations to Trent Barton services can be found below:
H1:
5.10pm from Derby
6.15pm from Alfreton
7.15pm from Derby
Nines:
6.50am from Alfreton 9.3
7.40am from Mansfield 9.3
Rainbow 1:
10.00am from Nottingham
11.15am from Ripley- TrentBarton Garage
5.45am from Nottingham
6.35pm from Ripley
7.20pm from Alfreton
8.05pm from Nottingham
9.05pm from Ripley
Threes:
5.55am from Mansfield 3C
6.56am from Sutton 3B
7.15am from Mansfield 3C
7.25am from Nottingham 3A
7.25am from Hucknall 3B
1A:
11.54am from Aldercar
12.30pm from Ripley
3.54pm from Aldercar
4.30pm from Ripley
141:
7.18am from Abbey Gates
8.25am from Sutton