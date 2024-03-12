Success for High Peak’s student bus pass campaigners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for High Peak, Jon Pearce, and Claire Ward, the party’s candidate for East Midlands Mayor, have confirmed they have done a deal in principle with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

This will see the ‘Our Pass’ scheme extended to include young people in High Peak, making journeys into Greater Manchester much cheaper, saving families hundreds of pounds a year.

Labour’s candidate for East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward said: “This deal is ready to go, but it can only happen with a Labour mayor; any other candidate would have to start from scratch. By voting for me on May 2nd, we can save High Peak parents hundreds of pounds a year and ensure our young people can access the education they deserve.”

Labour's Claire Ward and Jon Pearce meeting with Mayor Andy Burnham.

Mum of two and campaign organiser Vickie Sharpe said: “From the very beginning, the current MP told us that even though this issue is raised by families every September, there was nothing he could do.

“It just goes to show, when you have committed people fighting your corner, anything is possible.

“Every family involved in this campaign are so grateful to both Jon and Claire.”

Labour’s Jon Pearce said: “Extending the ‘Our Pass’ scheme to include young people living in High Peak isn’t just the right thing do to, it also makes huge economic sense. We need our young people to be able to choose what college courses to study on the basis of what they are interested in and what they are good at - not where they can afford to travel to.