Stagecoach gets into the festive spirit with return of Christmas bus next month – with sweet treats on offer for children
Stagecoach Yorkshire have revealed the new Christmas bus which will be travelling across north Derbyshire in the run up to Christmas.
Passengers will be greeted by Santa, who will be driving the bus this festive season – and may be handing sweet treats to the children onboard.
Santa’s Sleigh bus will drive through a range of different routes in Chesterfield between December 18 and 24.
Managing director Matt Kitchin said: “Our Christmas bus has proved tremendously popular in previous years, so we’re delighted to announce its return across North Derbyshire this year. Look out for the bus on our local route and you may even see one of Santa’s helpers driving the bus.”
Stagecoach drivers will also be taking part in a Christmas Jumper month throughout December to get into the Christmas spirit whilst raising money for Age UK, Stagecoach’s chosen charity.
Matt added: “Many of our drivers will be getting into the Christmas spirit to bring a smile to our customers, young and old, throughout December by wearing Christmas jumpers or even dressed as Santa.”
Customers can find information about how Stagecoach buses will be running over Christmas and New Year on the Stagecoach website.
