Stagecoach gets into the festive spirit with return of Christmas bus next month – with sweet treats on offer for children

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

You might be able to spot Father Christmas early across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire this year – as he prepares to take the wheel of Stagecoach’s festive bus.

Stagecoach Yorkshire have revealed the new Christmas bus which will be travelling across north Derbyshire in the run up to Christmas.

Passengers will be greeted by Santa, who will be driving the bus this festive season – and may be handing sweet treats to the children onboard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Santa’s Sleigh bus will drive through a range of different routes in Chesterfield between December 18 and 24.

The Christmas bus is set to take to the streets of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire next month. Credit: Stagecoach YorkshireThe Christmas bus is set to take to the streets of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire next month. Credit: Stagecoach Yorkshire
The Christmas bus is set to take to the streets of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire next month. Credit: Stagecoach Yorkshire

Managing director Matt Kitchin said: “Our Christmas bus has proved tremendously popular in previous years, so we’re delighted to announce its return across North Derbyshire this year. Look out for the bus on our local route and you may even see one of Santa’s helpers driving the bus.”

Stagecoach drivers will also be taking part in a Christmas Jumper month throughout December to get into the Christmas spirit whilst raising money for Age UK, Stagecoach’s chosen charity.

Matt added: “Many of our drivers will be getting into the Christmas spirit to bring a smile to our customers, young and old, throughout December by wearing Christmas jumpers or even dressed as Santa.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Chatsworth House says Christmas Market traffic congestion has been monitored with minimal issues reported

Customers can find information about how Stagecoach buses will be running over Christmas and New Year on the Stagecoach website.

Related topics:StagecoachNorth DerbyshireChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice