Snow closes A57 Snake Pass Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A57 Snake Pass is currently closed because of snow. Derbyshire County Council said other high routes in the High Peak are also difficult. Gritters are currently out in the area. The A57 Snake Pass is currently closed because of snow. Photo - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Train lines between Chesterfield and Sheffield blocked after signalling fault