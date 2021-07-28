Slow moving traffic on M1 near Chesterfield after crash between car and lorry
Traffic is moving slowly on the M1 near Chesterfield following an earlier crash between a lorry and a car.
The accident occurred on the M1 Southbound between Junction 29 for Chesterfield/Mansfield and Junction 28 for Alfreton/Mansfield this afternoon.
It sparked a lane closure but this has since reopened.
Traffic is moving slowly in the area as a result.
Highways England said ‘normal traffic conditions’ are expected between 5.45pm and 6pm.
No further details have been released, although traffic officers are in attendance.