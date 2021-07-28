Slow moving traffic on M1 near Chesterfield after crash between car and lorry

The accident occurred on the M1 Southbound between Junction 29 for Chesterfield/Mansfield and Junction 28 for Alfreton/Mansfield this afternoon.

It sparked a lane closure but this has since reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane is currently closed on the M1 Southbound near Chesterfield

Traffic is moving slowly in the area as a result.

Highways England said ‘normal traffic conditions’ are expected between 5.45pm and 6pm.

No further details have been released, although traffic officers are in attendance.